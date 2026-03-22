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Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Rampage Claims Life Near Wildlife Sanctuary

An 80-year-old woman, Kuwariya Devi, was trampled to death by a tusker near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh. This marks the third fatal elephant attack in the region within a month. Authorities are investigating, and the community is in a state of heightened alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Rampage Claims Life Near Wildlife Sanctuary
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  • India

An alarming incident unfolded when an 80-year-old woman, Kuwariya Devi, was tragically trampled to death by a roaming tusker near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. This incident marks the third fatal encounter with an elephant in the region since last month.

The victim, a resident of Bhawanipur village within the Katarnia forest range, was grazing goats at the forest's edge when she ventured into the area to retrieve a stray goat. Her cries for help went unanswered as nearby farmers attempted to scare the elephant away, but to no avail.

This incident has sparked widespread panic among residents, prompting local officials to step up safety measures. A swift response by police and forest department officials followed, leading to the provision of immediate assistance to the victim's family. Investigations are underway, with authorities urging villagers to stay vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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