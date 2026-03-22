DMK-CPI(M) Seat-Sharing Saga: Political Power Play in Tamil Nadu

The ruling DMK has proposed five seats for its ally CPI(M) in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to P Shanmugam, the state secretary for the Left party.

After 20 days of seat-sharing talks, DMK President M K Stalin personally intervened, citing constraints due to coalition expansions.

With parties joining the alliance, the CPI(M) has been urged to accept the offer. The CPI(M) executive committee will soon decide on their course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)