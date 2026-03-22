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DMK-CPI(M) Seat-Sharing Saga: Political Power Play in Tamil Nadu

The ruling DMK has offered five seats to its ally, CPI(M), for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Despite the CPI(M) initially requesting more seats, the DMK highlighted constraints within the alliance. The CPI(M)'s executive committee will soon make a final decision on the offer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:15 IST
DMK-CPI(M) Seat-Sharing Saga: Political Power Play in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK has proposed five seats for its ally CPI(M) in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to P Shanmugam, the state secretary for the Left party.

After 20 days of seat-sharing talks, DMK President M K Stalin personally intervened, citing constraints due to coalition expansions.

With parties joining the alliance, the CPI(M) has been urged to accept the offer. The CPI(M) executive committee will soon decide on their course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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