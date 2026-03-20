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'Telangana's Futuristic Budget 2026: Promises and Controversies'

Telangana's FY 2026-27 budget, presented by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, emphasizes welfare schemes and development, aligning with the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision. The budget introduces a nationwide first life insurance scheme for 1.15 crore families and tackles previous debts. Opposition critiques focus on unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:44 IST
'Telangana's Futuristic Budget 2026: Promises and Controversies'
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The Telangana government unveiled a 'futuristic budget' for 2026-27, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighting its focus on welfare and development in line with the state's 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision. A groundbreaking life insurance scheme for 1.15 crore families marks a key highlight.

Addressing fiscal challenges, Reddy noted the state's efforts to address debt inherited from the previous BRS government. The state is enhancing revenue through stricter measures in government departments and ensuring central fund allocations.

However, criticism from BRS and BJP points to alleged failures, including unfulfilled promises and inadequate support for various societal groups. Critics claim budgetary increases fail to address specific poll guarantees and previously announced schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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