Telangana's Visionary FY 2026-27 Budget: A Path Towards 'Telangana Rising 2047'
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the FY 2026-27 budget, emphasizing welfare and development to achieve the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision. A notable life insurance scheme will cover all 1.15 crore state families. Efforts are underway to increase revenues by addressing departmental leakages and securing central funds.
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On Friday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented a 'futuristic' budget for FY 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, balancing welfare programs with developmental initiatives.
Dubbed as a stride towards the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision, the budget introduces a pioneering life insurance scheme for 1.15 crore families. Addressing fiscal challenges, Reddy noted loans amounting to Rs 3.47 lakh crore since December 2023, primarily servicing previous administrations' debt.
To enhance revenue, measures are underway to correct leakages within government departments and secure deserved funds from the Centre. The budget allocation includes Rs 3.24 lakh crore, prioritizing key projects like the Musi Riverfront beautification and Hyderabad Metrorail expansions.
(With inputs from agencies.)