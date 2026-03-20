Telangana's Visionary FY 2026-27 Budget: A Path Towards 'Telangana Rising 2047'

On Friday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented a 'futuristic' budget for FY 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, balancing welfare programs with developmental initiatives.

Dubbed as a stride towards the 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision, the budget introduces a pioneering life insurance scheme for 1.15 crore families. Addressing fiscal challenges, Reddy noted loans amounting to Rs 3.47 lakh crore since December 2023, primarily servicing previous administrations' debt.

To enhance revenue, measures are underway to correct leakages within government departments and secure deserved funds from the Centre. The budget allocation includes Rs 3.24 lakh crore, prioritizing key projects like the Musi Riverfront beautification and Hyderabad Metrorail expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)