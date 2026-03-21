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Crackdown on Nandu Gang's Gun Network

Delhi Police have arrested a sharpshooter and an arms supplier linked to the notorious Nandu gang. Seized weapons include country-made pistols and live cartridges. Key operatives Sumit Punia and Badar Islam face charges under the Arms Act, marking a significant move against the gang's illegal firearm network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:28 IST
Crackdown on Nandu Gang's Gun Network
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have intensified their clampdown on criminal networks by arresting individuals linked to the notorious Nandu gang. Key arrests include Sumit Punia, a sharpshooter, and Badar Islam, an arms supplier, from different regions in India.

Officials have recovered two country-made pistols and five live cartridges from the accused. Sumit Punia, known for his connections with gangster Kapil Sangwan since childhood, was arrested in Dwarka, while Badar Islam was apprehended in Bulandshahr.

Investigations revealed that the gang used these illegal firearms to threaten and extort victims. Both suspects have a history of criminal activities and have been booked under multiple legal provisions, including the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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