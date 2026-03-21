Punjab's Law and Order Transformation: Zero Tolerance Yields Results

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asserted notable advancements in the state's law and order situation. Efforts have been fueled by a zero-tolerance approach against drugs and organized crime, with substantial investments indicating enhanced safety. A major steel plant investment further highlights these improvements as Punjab readies to host the Asia Cup Hockey.

Highlighting achievements in combating drug-related offences, Mann reported the arrest of over 95,000 smugglers and seizures of Rs 772 crore in illegal assets. Anti-drone systems have curbed cross-border smuggling. Criticizing past administrations, Mann emphasized accountability and zero leniency toward drug violators, with over 71,000 FIRs under the NDPS Act.

An organized crime crackdown by the Anti-Gangster Task Force has led to several arrests and dismantling operations. Improved resource allocation has modernized the police force, contributing to reduced fatalities on highways. Despite limited central support, Punjab's initiatives, including an anti-drone system, continue to produce positive outcomes, setting a new benchmark for law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)