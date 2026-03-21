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Disputed Scrutiny: Former Officials Rally Against USCIRF Report on RSS

In a strong rebuttal, 275 former judges, civil servants, and military veterans criticized the USCIRF report urging a ban on the RSS. The statement alleges bias and demands a review of the report's contributors. It defends India's religious freedom environment and highlights RSS's social contributions compared to regional contexts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:11 IST
Disputed Scrutiny: Former Officials Rally Against USCIRF Report on RSS
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A group of 275 former judges, civil servants, and military veterans have issued a strong statement condemning a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its recommendations to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Describing the report as 'highly motivated,' they criticized its alleged bias and called for a comprehensive review of the contributors involved in its creation.

The statement asserts that USCIRF's recommendations, including asset freezes and movement restrictions, are not only unfounded but also reflect intellectual shortcomings. The signatories emphasize the need for contextual evidence when critiquing Indian institutions like the RSS, which they say has played a significant role in societal development and disaster relief efforts.

Highlighting India's robust democratic and judicial systems, the statement rejects claims of systemic religious rights violations in the country. By citing demographic data, they argue that minorities in India have remained steady or grown, contrasting with declines in neighboring countries since Partition. Signatories include notable former officials, underscoring the call for fairness and balanced analysis in international reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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