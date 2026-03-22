West Bengal's Election Security: Ensuring Fair Polls
Senior police officials in West Bengal are stepping up election security by visiting police stations to ensure free and fair polling. The visits aim to enforce measures preventing malpractice and violence. Elections are scheduled for April with counting in May.
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- India
As part of heightened election security measures, senior police officials in West Bengal have commenced visits to police stations. These efforts align with the Election Commission's push to ensure free and fair elections in the state.
According to officials from the Chief Electoral Officer's office, police commissioners and superintendents are conducting ground-level assessments to guide local officers. The visits aim to reinforce the importance of maintaining a peaceful electoral environment.
The elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are set for late April, with vote counting scheduled for early May. Authorities are committed to preventing voter intimidation and ensuring the integrity of the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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