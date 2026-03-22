Swift Rescue Operation as Blaze Hits Palghar Building
On Sunday morning, a fire erupted in a 12-storey building in Maharashtra's Palghar district, leading to the rescue of nine residents. The blaze, originating on the eighth floor, caused substantial damage and panic, highlighting safety oversights. Residents demand a fire audit as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Nine residents were successfully rescued after a fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning, an official reported.
The blaze started on the building's eighth floor around 11 am, causing significant damage to the entrance panels of three flats. Thick smoke spread rapidly, creating panic among occupants.
Firefighters, equipped with turntables and other tools, managed to bring the fire under control within two hours. Residents blamed technical flaws and demanded an immediate audit, as investigations into the fire's cause continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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