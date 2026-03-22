Swift Rescue Operation as Blaze Hits Palghar Building

Nine residents were successfully rescued after a fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning, an official reported.

The blaze started on the building's eighth floor around 11 am, causing significant damage to the entrance panels of three flats. Thick smoke spread rapidly, creating panic among occupants.

Firefighters, equipped with turntables and other tools, managed to bring the fire under control within two hours. Residents blamed technical flaws and demanded an immediate audit, as investigations into the fire's cause continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)