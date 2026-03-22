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Electoral Showdown in Nandigram: Political Heavyweights Clash Ahead of Key Elections

In Nandigram, West Bengal, political tensions rise as opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari challenges the ruling TMC candidate, arguing he wasn't part of the pivotal 2007 anti-land acquisition movement. Amid a heated campaign, both BJP and TMC leaders engage with voters, with crucial state elections approaching on April 23 and 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:46 IST
Electoral Showdown in Nandigram: Political Heavyweights Clash Ahead of Key Elections
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In West Bengal's politically charged Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, now of the BJP, takes a stand against the TMC, questioning their candidate's credentials in a key election battleground. Nandigram, a historical site of activism, has become a focal point for renewed political fervor.

Adhikari criticized the TMC's attempt to install Pabitra Kar, a recent defector from the BJP, as not reflective of the community's legacy of resistance. He urged support for the BJP, portraying it as a path to dismantle what he deems as TMC's autocratic rule.

As candidates across parties mobilize for the upcoming elections on April 23 and 29, the state sees intense campaigning. Leaders emphasize their connections with local communities, aiming to secure votes in a tight race. With the counting set for May 4, the political climate remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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