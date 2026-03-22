Drug Bust in Naharlagun: Key Arrests Made

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking in Arunachal Pradesh, law enforcement officials on Sunday arrested four individuals in Naharlagun, seizing 25.75 grams of heroin.

Authorities acted swiftly following a tip-off, conducting a raid in Dokum Colony where 12.90 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 82,000, were found.

Among those detained was Tony Gamlin, 28, who reportedly disclosed information leading to further arrests and the confiscation of 12.85 grams more of heroin in Kerekjuli, Pichola. An investigation is ongoing, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)