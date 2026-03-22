Bridges, Bombs, and Buffer Zones: The Escalating Conflict Along the Lebanon-Israel Border

Israel's military operations continue to escalate as orders have been issued to dismantle all bridges over Lebanon's Litani River and increase the demolition of homes near the Israeli border. This directive follows a deadly escalation of conflict where an Israeli civilian was killed in his car, marking the first such fatality linked to Lebanon since the war intensified.

While international law generally prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz justified the measures, describing the structures as being used for 'terrorist activity' by Hezbollah. The United Nations and several international leaders have criticized Israel's military tactics, including the extensive use of evacuation orders.

In a meeting with senior military officials, Katz compared the strategy to tactics used in Gaza, aiming to neutralize threats from nearby communities. As military operations continue, French diplomatic efforts seek a peaceful resolution amidst ongoing combat, which has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement within Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)