Left Menu

Bridges, Bombs, and Buffer Zones: The Escalating Conflict Along the Lebanon-Israel Border

Israel's military has received orders to destroy bridges over Lebanon's Litani River and demolish homes near the border. This comes after an escalation in conflict with Hezbollah. The international community, including the UN, criticizes Israel's actions. More than 1,000 Lebanese civilians have been killed, and French leaders push for a diplomatic solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:35 IST
Bridges, Bombs, and Buffer Zones: The Escalating Conflict Along the Lebanon-Israel Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military operations continue to escalate as orders have been issued to dismantle all bridges over Lebanon's Litani River and increase the demolition of homes near the Israeli border. This directive follows a deadly escalation of conflict where an Israeli civilian was killed in his car, marking the first such fatality linked to Lebanon since the war intensified.

While international law generally prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz justified the measures, describing the structures as being used for 'terrorist activity' by Hezbollah. The United Nations and several international leaders have criticized Israel's military tactics, including the extensive use of evacuation orders.

In a meeting with senior military officials, Katz compared the strategy to tactics used in Gaza, aiming to neutralize threats from nearby communities. As military operations continue, French diplomatic efforts seek a peaceful resolution amidst ongoing combat, which has resulted in extensive casualties and displacement within Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026