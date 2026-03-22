Senior Businessman Loses Fortune in Digital Arrest Scam
An elderly businessman fell victim to a 'digital arrest scam,' losing over Rs 15 crore. Posing as CBI officials, fraudsters coerced him into transferring money under the pretense of a money laundering investigation. Police later recovered Rs 90 lakh and are working to apprehend the suspects.
- Country:
- India
An 81-year-old businessman was allegedly defrauded of more than Rs 15 crore in a 'digital arrest scam.' The scam involved fraudsters impersonating CBI officials, who accused the victim of financial crimes and coerced him into transferring funds under the guise of a money laundering investigation.
The victim, targeted through multiple calls over nearly six weeks, was threatened with arrest by the fraudsters, who claimed he had received a commission for laundering money. They convinced him to share his financial details and transfer his funds to a supposed government account, promising a return post-investigation.
Growing suspicious due to the lack of communication and untraceable phone numbers, the elderly businessman reported the scam to the police. Investigators from the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) police station managed to trace and recover Rs 90 lakh of the embezzled funds. A special team has been constituted by the Belagavi Police Commissioner to pursue the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)