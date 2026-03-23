Unraveling the Samba Village Blast Mystery

In the early hours of Monday, a mysterious explosion occurred in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, creating a stir among residents. The blast erupted near the main gate of former sarpanch Jai Ram Sharma's residence in Gawala Talab, just 10 kilometers from the International Border in the Ghagwal sector.

The explosion, which took place around 2 am, resulted in the uprooting of the gate and part of the boundary wall, but fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The blast, however, has drawn significant attention, prompting a detailed investigation by local authorities.

A team of forensic experts swiftly arrived at the location to gather samples and evidence, with police registering a First Information Report (FIR) to officially investigate the cause of the explosion. Senior officers are currently on the scene, working to uncover the origins of this unexpected event.

(With inputs from agencies.)