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Unraveling the Samba Village Blast Mystery

A mysterious explosion rocked the village in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir near the residence of former sarpanch Jai Ram Sharma. The blast damaged a gate and boundary wall but caused no casualties. Investigations are underway with forensic experts collecting evidence at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:16 IST
Unraveling the Samba Village Blast Mystery
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Monday, a mysterious explosion occurred in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, creating a stir among residents. The blast erupted near the main gate of former sarpanch Jai Ram Sharma's residence in Gawala Talab, just 10 kilometers from the International Border in the Ghagwal sector.

The explosion, which took place around 2 am, resulted in the uprooting of the gate and part of the boundary wall, but fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The blast, however, has drawn significant attention, prompting a detailed investigation by local authorities.

A team of forensic experts swiftly arrived at the location to gather samples and evidence, with police registering a First Information Report (FIR) to officially investigate the cause of the explosion. Senior officers are currently on the scene, working to uncover the origins of this unexpected event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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