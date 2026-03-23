Impact of Trump’s Immigration Policy: A Decline in Visas for India and China
A report highlights a significant decrease in U.S. visas for Indian and Chinese citizens, due to stricter immigration policies introduced by the Trump administration. Between January and August 2025, student, worker, business, tourism, and family visas saw a notable reduction, reflecting the administration's focus on prioritizing American citizens' safety and interests.
- Country:
- United States
India and China are feeling the impact of the Trump administration's stricter immigration policies, with a substantial decline in U.S. visas for their citizens, a media report reveals.
According to the State Department, there was an 11% decrease in permanent and temporary visas from January to August 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This drop prominently affects students, workers, and family reunifications, with notable declines in business and tourism visas as well.
In response to the visa reductions, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson asserted the administration's commitment to prioritizing American citizens' safety, reinforcing the stance that securing U.S. borders takes precedence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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