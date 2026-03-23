China Invites Global Investment for Economic Growth

China is opening its doors to investments from Singapore's state investor, Temasek, alongside other international investors seeking to benefit from China's economic growth. The announcement was made by Vice Premier He Lifeng, according to state media reports.

During a Sunday meeting with Temasek Chairperson Teo Chee Hean, He emphasized China's intentions to further expand and enhance its marketplace. The Vice Premier also noted the country's economy started the year performing beyond expectations.

This development underscores China's strategy to involve global players in its economic trajectory, reflecting a commitment to broader market accessibility and mutual growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)