NZ Unveils $110M Push to Double EV Charging Network, Targeting 4,500+ Public Chargers

The New Zealand Government has announced a major expansion of the country’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network, with $52.7 million in zero-interest loans unlocking a total investment of more than $110 million to rapidly scale up public charging infrastructure.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Energy & Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said the initiative—backed by co-investment from ChargeNet and Meridian Energy—will more than double the number of public EV chargers nationwide, addressing one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption.

Breaking the “Chicken-and-Egg” Problem in EV Adoption

Despite growing interest in EVs, limited charging infrastructure has slowed uptake. The government says the new funding model is designed to resolve a long-standing market deadlock.

“Research shows that the lack of public chargers is holding many New Zealanders back,” Mr Bishop said.“The private sector is reluctant to invest without demand—but demand won’t grow without infrastructure. We’re stepping in to break that cycle.”

The approach mirrors earlier public-private models, such as New Zealand’s ultrafast broadband rollout, where government support catalysed large-scale private investment.

Over 2,500 New Charge Points to Be Installed

The programme will deliver 2,574 new public charging points, including:

1,374 DC fast chargers — capable of charging vehicles in 20 to 60 minutes , ideal for highways and short توقفs

1,200 AC chargers — slower chargers suited for longer parking durations at workplaces, shopping centres, and residential areas

These additions will significantly expand the current network of just over 1,800 public charge points, one of the lowest charger-to-EV ratios in the OECD.

With another 161 chargers already in development, the new investment will bring the national total to approximately 4,550 charge points.

Nationwide Rollout with Regional Focus

The rollout is designed to ensure both urban and regional coverage:

50% of chargers will be installed in major centres including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin

The remaining 50% will be distributed across regional New Zealand, improving access for rural and smaller communities

This balanced approach aims to eliminate “charging deserts” and support EV adoption beyond major cities.

Innovative Financing Model Cuts Costs for Taxpayers

Rather than direct grants, the government is using concessionary (zero-interest) loans to reduce upfront costs while encouraging private sector participation.

Average loan per charger: ~$20,000

Net cost to government after repayments: ~$10,000 per charger

Estimated cost vs grants: About 75% cheaper than traditional subsidy models

“Concessionary loans bring forward private investment while keeping taxpayer costs low,” Mr Bishop said.

Regulatory Reforms to Accelerate Deployment

In parallel, the government is streamlining planning rules by making EV charger installation a permitted activity under the Resource Management Act (RMA).

This means most projects will no longer require resource consent—significantly reducing delays and administrative barriers.

Target: 10,000 Chargers by 2030

The expansion forms part of a broader national strategy to reach 10,000 public charge points by 2030, equivalent to roughly one charger for every 40 EVs.

This target aligns with accelerating EV adoption trends:

EV sales rose 10.5% in February 2026 compared to the previous year

Recent global fuel price spikes—linked to geopolitical tensions—are driving even greater consumer interest

Cost Savings and Climate Benefits Driving Demand

Energy & Climate Change Minister Simon Watts emphasized that EV adoption is increasingly driven by both economic and environmental factors.

Electricity costs significantly less than petrol

New Zealand’s electricity is largely renewable, sourced from wind, hydro, geothermal, and solar

EVs produce at least 60% fewer lifecycle emissions than petrol vehicles

“At a time when global fuel markets are volatile, expanding our EV charging network helps households save money while reducing emissions,” Mr Watts said.

A Turning Point for New Zealand’s Transport Transition

The announcement signals a shift in New Zealand’s transport and energy strategy—leveraging public-private partnerships, regulatory reform, and targeted investment to accelerate the transition to clean mobility.

By addressing infrastructure gaps and improving accessibility, the government aims to ensure that more New Zealanders can confidently make the switch to electric vehicles in the years ahead.