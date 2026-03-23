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Greek Train Tragedy Sparks Trial Amid Outrage

The trial over Greece's deadliest train crash begins, igniting protests focused on state failures. Forty-six accused, including rail officials, face charges from negligence to manslaughter. Demonstrations demand accountability. A European safety project is delayed, while the government denies cover-up allegations and promises railway reforms by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST
Greek Train Tragedy Sparks Trial Amid Outrage
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  • Country:
  • Greece

The trial concerning Greece's worst train crash in recent history has commenced, bringing the state's alleged mishandling of safety protocols into the spotlight. The incident, which resulted in the loss of 57 lives, has led to public outrage and mass protests demanding political accountability.

In the courtroom, 36 individuals, including key railway officials, are on trial facing serious charges ranging from negligent manslaughter to causing bodily harm. No politicians are among those indicted. The failure of a European Union-funded safety system project, delayed since 2014, remains a point of contention.

Amid claims of evidence cover-ups by authorities, the Greek government has denied any wrongdoing, assuring justice and promising comprehensive reforms to the railway system by 2027. The proceedings have galvanized public protests and a symbolic 24-hour rail strike by workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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