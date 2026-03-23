Tragic Blaze Mystery: Indore House Fire Autopsy Findings Released

Autopsy reports confirmed that all eight victims of a devastating house fire in Indore succumbed to burn injuries and suffocation, police stated on Monday.

After the March 18 incident, victims' relatives alleged rescue negligence and suspected an electrical mishap. Police, however, refuted these claims, attributing the fire to a car explosion.

The blaze erupted in businessman Manoj Pugalia's residence at Brajeshwari Annex Colony at 4 AM. Tragically, the incident claimed the lives of Pugalia, his daughter-in-law Simran, and six other relatives. Among the deceased were two children, with one enduring severe burn injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)