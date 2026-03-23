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Tragic Blaze Mystery: Indore House Fire Autopsy Findings Released

Eight victims of an Indore house fire died from burn injuries and suffocation, according to autopsy reports. Police dismissed claims of an electric current spread, asserting the fire initiated from an electric car explosion outside. The tragic incident took the lives of businessman Manoj Pugalia's family, including two children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:25 IST
Tragic Blaze Mystery: Indore House Fire Autopsy Findings Released
  • Country:
  • India

Autopsy reports confirmed that all eight victims of a devastating house fire in Indore succumbed to burn injuries and suffocation, police stated on Monday.

After the March 18 incident, victims' relatives alleged rescue negligence and suspected an electrical mishap. Police, however, refuted these claims, attributing the fire to a car explosion.

The blaze erupted in businessman Manoj Pugalia's residence at Brajeshwari Annex Colony at 4 AM. Tragically, the incident claimed the lives of Pugalia, his daughter-in-law Simran, and six other relatives. Among the deceased were two children, with one enduring severe burn injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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