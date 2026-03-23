Odisha's Crackdown on Bangladeshi Infiltrators: A Success Story

The Odisha government has successfully deported 75 of 77 identified Bangladeshi infiltrators found in various districts between June 2024 and February 2026, as revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

In response to a query by BJD legislator Ganeswar Behera, CM Majhi reported that the deportations followed instructions from the Union Home Ministry. The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued directives on May 2, 2025, prompting the formation of special task forces in all districts to facilitate the identification, detention, and deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Of the deported individuals, 26 were from Bhubaneswar, 21 from Jagatsinghpur, 15 from Cuttack, six from Berhampur police district, and three from Kandhamal, showcasing Odisha's effective efforts to manage illegal immigration.