Supreme Court Denies Plea for National Emblem on Dome, Cites Administrative Jurisdiction

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought the installation of the national emblem on the dome of the court's building. The bench, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, stated the matter is under administrative jurisdiction.

During the hearing, the CJI informed that a new building complex under construction would address such architectural and symbolic needs. The petitioner, Badaravada Venugopal, known as 'Bada Khatarnak,' was advised to pursue the matter on the administrative side instead of filing a judicial petition.

Venugopal had reached out to the Chief Justice's office in May 2025 and received a response in November that year, explaining the Supreme Court uses its own emblem. CJI Kant assured the matter would be reviewed now that he is in office.