Maharashtra's Battle Against Superstition: A Grim Reality

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray has condemned the exploitation of women by so-called godmen, following the arrest of Ashok Kharat for rape in Nashik. Thackeray criticized the contradiction within the state, which has historically stood against superstition, yet continues to face such regressive issues.

The MNS chief expressed dismay over the continued support some legislators have shown to the accused, pointing out that these lawmakers had previously endorsed the anti-superstition Bill in 2013. He indicated that Maharashtra's once-progressive stance is under threat due to these developments.

Thackeray issued a stern warning, stressing the urgency of addressing these crimes, which are allegedly blessed by influential figures. He cautioned that neglecting this problem could lead to dire consequences for Maharashtra's social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)