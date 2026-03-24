Minister's Arrest Sparks Political Storm After Tragic Suicide

Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was apprehended on Monday after being accused of harassment linked to the suicide of state warehousing official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

Randhawa's death has incited political outrage, with demands for a CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Bhullar, maintaining his innocence, claims he voluntarily surrendered and has faith in the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)