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Minister's Arrest Sparks Political Storm After Tragic Suicide

Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested following the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who accused Bhullar of harassment. The incident has sparked a political controversy, with opposition parties demanding a CBI investigation. Bhullar claims he surrendered voluntarily, asserting his faith in justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:05 IST
Minister's Arrest Sparks Political Storm After Tragic Suicide
Laljit Singh Bhullar
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was apprehended on Monday after being accused of harassment linked to the suicide of state warehousing official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

Randhawa's death has incited political outrage, with demands for a CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Bhullar, maintaining his innocence, claims he voluntarily surrendered and has faith in the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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