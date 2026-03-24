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Uttarakhand IPS Deputation Controversy: Officers Move to CAT

Two Ips officers from Uttarakhand, Neeru Garg and Arun Mohan Joshi, are challenging their deputation to central forces, arguing that it lowers their rank and was against their will. The High Court advised them to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal for their dispute following the state's transfer orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:04 IST
Uttarakhand IPS Deputation Controversy: Officers Move to CAT
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The Uttarakhand High Court has advised senior IPS officers Neeru Garg and Arun Mohan Joshi to challenge their central deputation through the Central Administrative Tribunal. The directive followed a petition by the officers who contested their enforced transfer to lower-ranking posts within central forces.

The officers, both serving as Inspectors General in Uttarakhand, argued they neither sought nor agreed to the deputation that demoted them to Deputy Inspector General roles within the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Security Force, respectively. Issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, these orders stirred controversy due to a prior exemption given to the officers against such transfers.

Despite objections, the officers' names were forwarded by the state to the Centre, prompting the deputation order, the validity of which was challenged on grounds of the Administrative Tribunals Act. As a result, the court advised withdrawal of their petition from the High Court and allowed them to seek recourse via the Tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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