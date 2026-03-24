Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Turmoil: Calls for Resignation After Hospital Fire Tragedy

The Odisha assembly experienced chaos as opposition demanded Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's resignation following a hospital fire in Cuttack, resulting in 12 deaths. Protests highlighted alleged safety failures, while BJP countered by blaming the previous government for neglect. A judicial probe and relief measures are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:12 IST
Odisha Assembly Turmoil: Calls for Resignation After Hospital Fire Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday as opposition members demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The uproar followed the tragic deaths of 12 patients in a fire at the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Members of both the BJD and Congress staged protests, accusing the BJP of failing to maintain safety standards, and chanted slogans demanding immediate accountability from the minister. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik declared the protests would persist until Mahaling steps down.

The assembly proceedings were repeatedly disrupted, leading Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the session. In response, BJP MLA Ashok Mohanty blamed years of neglect by the previous BJD administration, asserting that swift action has been initiated following the incident, including a judicial probe and ex gratia payments for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026