Odisha Assembly Turmoil: Calls for Resignation After Hospital Fire Tragedy

The Odisha assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday as opposition members demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The uproar followed the tragic deaths of 12 patients in a fire at the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Members of both the BJD and Congress staged protests, accusing the BJP of failing to maintain safety standards, and chanted slogans demanding immediate accountability from the minister. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik declared the protests would persist until Mahaling steps down.

The assembly proceedings were repeatedly disrupted, leading Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the session. In response, BJP MLA Ashok Mohanty blamed years of neglect by the previous BJD administration, asserting that swift action has been initiated following the incident, including a judicial probe and ex gratia payments for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)