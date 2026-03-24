IndiGo Adapts Flight Plans Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

IndiGo, the leading airline in India, faces the challenge of adjusting its flight operations as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. The airline warned of potential impacts on demand with rising costs threatening to push airfares higher.

Escalating conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran have resulted in higher jet fuel prices and operational disruptions due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East. With jet fuel expenses accounting for a significant portion of operational costs, IndiGo plans to initiate its domestic summer schedule with approximately 2,000 daily flights starting April.

IndiGo has introduced fuel surcharges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on tickets, as it navigates a fluid and challenging operational landscape. The Indian aviation regulator DGCA has approved the domestic summer flight schedule from March 29 to October 24, while operational strategies remain under close monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)