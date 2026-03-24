Vietnam's Nuclear Leap: A New Era of Energy with Russian Partnership

Vietnam and Russia have inked an agreement to construct a nuclear power plant in Vietnam, marking a significant step in the country's bid to boost energy security and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Ninh Thuan 1 plant signifies a renewal of nuclear projects after they were shelved in 2016.

The deal was concluded during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính's visit to Moscow, underlining the deep-rooted ties between the two nations since 1950. The nuclear plant is presented as a 'symbolic project' of friendship, incorporating two Russian-designed reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 megawatts based on existing technology in Russia.

In addition to nuclear energy endeavors, discussions also covered potential collaborations in oil and gas, technology, and infrastructure development. Despite Vietnam and Russia's longstanding relationship, economic interactions remain limited, with trade figures well behind those with other major partners like China and the US. Nonetheless, the nuclear power plant deal is a cornerstone of Vietnam's vision to become a 'tiger economy' by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)