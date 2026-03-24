Deadly Rocket Attack Targets Kurdish Peshmerga Base
A rocket attack on a Kurdish Peshmerga base north of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan resulted in the death of at least six fighters and injured 30 others. The Peshmerga statement blamed Iran for the attack, citing the use of six Iranian ballistic missiles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:19 IST
A devastating rocket attack on a Kurdish Peshmerga base northeast of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, left six fighters dead and 30 wounded, according to official statements and security reports released on Tuesday.
The Peshmerga accused Iran of conducting the atrocious strike, asserting that six Iranian ballistic missiles targeted their military headquarters early in the morning.
This assault marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, raising concerns about further conflicts in the already volatile area.
(With inputs from agencies.)