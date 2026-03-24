Deadly Rocket Attack Targets Kurdish Peshmerga Base

A devastating rocket attack on a Kurdish Peshmerga base northeast of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, left six fighters dead and 30 wounded, according to official statements and security reports released on Tuesday.

The Peshmerga accused Iran of conducting the atrocious strike, asserting that six Iranian ballistic missiles targeted their military headquarters early in the morning.

This assault marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, raising concerns about further conflicts in the already volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)