NATO's Tactical Shift: Personnel Withdrawal Amidst Iraqi Unrest
NATO is pulling back personnel from Iraq due to escalating regional tensions, as reported by a senior security source. The NATO mission, primarily advisory and non-combat, aims to resume once the conflict subsides and stability returns to Iraq.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:15 IST
NATO is strategically withdrawing its personnel from Iraq as a response to increasing regional tensions and conflict, according to a senior security source speaking to Iraq's state news agency.
While the mission in Iraq is non-combat and focuses on advisory roles, the decision underscores the urgency of the situation and aims to ensure the safety of their personnel during the hostilities.
NATO has emphasized its commitment to return once hostilities cease and stability is assured in Iraq, maintaining its long-term mission objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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