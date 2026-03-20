NATO's Tactical Shift: Personnel Withdrawal Amidst Iraqi Unrest

NATO is strategically withdrawing its personnel from Iraq as a response to increasing regional tensions and conflict, according to a senior security source speaking to Iraq's state news agency.

While the mission in Iraq is non-combat and focuses on advisory roles, the decision underscores the urgency of the situation and aims to ensure the safety of their personnel during the hostilities.

NATO has emphasized its commitment to return once hostilities cease and stability is assured in Iraq, maintaining its long-term mission objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)