Controversy Erupts Over Adani Group's Alleged Mining Dues in Karnataka

A heated debate erupted in the Karnataka Legislative Council over alleged unpaid mining dues and unauthorized quarry operations by the Adani Group's ACC Limited, with both ruling Congress and opposition BJP members scrutinizing the state's handling of receipts and permissions.

During Question Hour, Congress MLC K Shivakumar, speaking on behalf of MLC Arathi Krishna, raised concerns about substantial unpaid dues and license expiration for ACC's mining operations in Kalaburagi. Krishna demanded answers on the state government's actions against purported unauthorized mining and questioned the disparity in enforcement between large corporations and smaller quarry operators.

BJP MLC C T Ravi echoed these concerns, pressing for clarification on legal allowances for continued operations despite pending dues. Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, representing the Mines department, explained that dues were under judicial review which allowed operations to proceed under certain conditions. However, this explanation drew further criticism from opposition lawmakers seeking more decisive government action.

(With inputs from agencies.)