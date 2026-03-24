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Tragedy in Darfur: Drone Strike Devastates Sudanese Hospital

A drone strike on Al Deain Teaching Hospital in East Darfur, Sudan, has claimed 70 lives, including women, children, and medics. The attack has left the hospital non-operational. As the civil war in Sudan intensifies, drone use has resulted in over 500 civilian deaths this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:49 IST
Tragedy in Darfur: Drone Strike Devastates Sudanese Hospital
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The death toll from a drone attack on a hospital in Sudan's East Darfur has climbed to 70, United Nations officials reported on Tuesday. The strike, which occurred on March 20, targeted Al Deain Teaching Hospital, a crucial medical facility for over 2 million people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Among the dead are women, children, and medical personnel, and the number of injured has increased to 146, WHO's Hala Khudari disclosed during a briefing in Geneva. The attack involved drones in a region controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, who are currently in conflict with Sudan's army in a civil war that erupted in April 2023.

The U.N. human rights office has not assigned blame, citing insufficient evidence, but highlighted that both factions in the ongoing conflict have deployed drones against civilian targets. This year alone, drone strikes have resulted in over 500 civilian casualties, particularly in the Kordofan area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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