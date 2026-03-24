Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist in Delhi Court

A Delhi court has handed a life sentence to Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi after finding her guilty in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The verdict is a key moment in the fight against terrorism and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Andrabi, known for her anti-national rhetoric, was convicted for organizing events inciting unrest.

This sentencing sends a strong message about the legal consequences of engaging in separatist activities. It reflects ongoing efforts to maintain national security and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)