Life Sentence for Kashmiri Separatist in Delhi Court
A Delhi court has sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, marking a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and separatism in the region. Andrabi was found guilty of organizing anti-national activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has handed a life sentence to Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi after finding her guilty in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The verdict is a key moment in the fight against terrorism and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Andrabi, known for her anti-national rhetoric, was convicted for organizing events inciting unrest.
This sentencing sends a strong message about the legal consequences of engaging in separatist activities. It reflects ongoing efforts to maintain national security and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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