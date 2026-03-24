Teen Abducted and Held for Months: Perpetrator Arrested
A 19-year-old man, Mukesh Rajbhar, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl for eight months in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He had abducted the girl on August 20, 2025. The police rescued the girl and arrested the accused following her mother's complaint. Legal proceedings are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a distressing case, police have apprehended a 19-year-old man, Mukesh Rajbhar, for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl over eight months in Maharashtra's Nagpur.
The victim was abducted on August 20, 2025, from her hometown, according to a complaint lodged by her mother. Authorities successfully rescued the girl from Dehri Mor and arrested the accused.
In her statement, the girl accused Rajbhar of repeated sexual assault. Consequently, charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act have been initiated as legal proceedings continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)