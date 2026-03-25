Rape of three-year-old: SC takes note of downgrading of offence in FIR registered under POCSO Act.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Rape of three-year-old: SC takes note of downgrading of offence in FIR registered under POCSO Act.
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