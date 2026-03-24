Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch's Estate Faces Legal Defeat in HP Appeal

The legal saga between the estate of late British tech mogul Mike Lynch and Hewlett Packard Enterprise took a significant turn on Tuesday. London's High Court denied the estate's request to appeal a previous ruling that found Lynch liable for damages related to HP's acquisition of his company, Autonomy.

The conflict dates back to HP's $11.1 billion acquisition of Autonomy in 2011. The tech giant claims that Lynch, alongside Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain, had unjustly inflated the company's financial worth ahead of the takeover. Within a year, HP dramatically reduced Autonomy's value by $8.8 billion.

Despite the High Court's decision, Lynch's lawyers are weighing their options, considering a direct appeal to the Court of Appeal as they seek to overturn the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)