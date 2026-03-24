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Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch's Estate Faces Legal Defeat in HP Appeal

The estate of the late tech tycoon Mike Lynch was denied permission to appeal a High Court ruling holding it liable to Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The legal battle stems from HP's acquisition of Autonomy, a firm Lynch co-founded. HP accuses Lynch of inflating Autonomy's value prior to the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:25 IST
Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch's Estate Faces Legal Defeat in HP Appeal
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The legal saga between the estate of late British tech mogul Mike Lynch and Hewlett Packard Enterprise took a significant turn on Tuesday. London's High Court denied the estate's request to appeal a previous ruling that found Lynch liable for damages related to HP's acquisition of his company, Autonomy.

The conflict dates back to HP's $11.1 billion acquisition of Autonomy in 2011. The tech giant claims that Lynch, alongside Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain, had unjustly inflated the company's financial worth ahead of the takeover. Within a year, HP dramatically reduced Autonomy's value by $8.8 billion.

Despite the High Court's decision, Lynch's lawyers are weighing their options, considering a direct appeal to the Court of Appeal as they seek to overturn the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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