Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch's Estate Faces Legal Defeat in HP Appeal
The estate of the late tech tycoon Mike Lynch was denied permission to appeal a High Court ruling holding it liable to Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The legal battle stems from HP's acquisition of Autonomy, a firm Lynch co-founded. HP accuses Lynch of inflating Autonomy's value prior to the deal.
The legal saga between the estate of late British tech mogul Mike Lynch and Hewlett Packard Enterprise took a significant turn on Tuesday. London's High Court denied the estate's request to appeal a previous ruling that found Lynch liable for damages related to HP's acquisition of his company, Autonomy.
The conflict dates back to HP's $11.1 billion acquisition of Autonomy in 2011. The tech giant claims that Lynch, alongside Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain, had unjustly inflated the company's financial worth ahead of the takeover. Within a year, HP dramatically reduced Autonomy's value by $8.8 billion.
Despite the High Court's decision, Lynch's lawyers are weighing their options, considering a direct appeal to the Court of Appeal as they seek to overturn the ruling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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