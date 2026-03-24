Pentagon's Press Credentials Controversy Sparks Legal Battle

The US Defence Department plans to implement new press credentials while relocating media offices from within the Pentagon. This decision follows a lawsuit success by The New York Times, as announced by a department official on Monday.

Judge Paul Friedman in Washington, DC, ruled in favor of the newspaper last week. He declared that the Pentagon's new policy illegally restricted the press credentials of reporters who left the building instead of complying with new regulations.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated the agency's disagreement with this ruling and its intention to appeal. Reporters will be able to operate from an 'annex' situated on the Pentagon grounds, though outside the building itself, once it becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)