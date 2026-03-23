Witness Flip in Prince Harry's Privacy Lawsuit Shakes Legal Battle

In a dramatic twist at London's High Court, a pivotal witness in Prince Harry's privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail has reversed his position, claiming deceit. Gavin Burrows, a private investigator, told the court his alleged involvement in unlawful information gathering was a fabrication.

The lawsuit, initiated by Prince Harry, Elton John, and others, accuses Associated Newspapers of engaging in 30 years of illegal phone-hacking and data mining. Burrows, initially thought to have confessed to these actions, now contends that his supposed involvement was orchestrated under false pretenses, with his signature reportedly forged.

As legal teams prepared to deliver final statements, Burrows' contradictory assertions jeopardize the case. He insists he's uninvolved and was unaware of his name in the litigation until recently, sparking claims that he was used to bolster a fictitious narrative. The outcome remains uncertain in this sensational courtroom drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)