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Witness Flip in Prince Harry's Privacy Lawsuit Shakes Legal Battle

A key witness in the privacy lawsuit led by Prince Harry against the Daily Mail claims he was misled, denying signatures on crucial documents. Private investigator Gavin Burrows recanted previous statements, alleging fabrication amid accusations of unlawful information gathering against Associated Newspapers. Closing statements in the trial are imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:36 IST
Witness Flip in Prince Harry's Privacy Lawsuit Shakes Legal Battle
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In a dramatic twist at London's High Court, a pivotal witness in Prince Harry's privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail has reversed his position, claiming deceit. Gavin Burrows, a private investigator, told the court his alleged involvement in unlawful information gathering was a fabrication.

The lawsuit, initiated by Prince Harry, Elton John, and others, accuses Associated Newspapers of engaging in 30 years of illegal phone-hacking and data mining. Burrows, initially thought to have confessed to these actions, now contends that his supposed involvement was orchestrated under false pretenses, with his signature reportedly forged.

As legal teams prepared to deliver final statements, Burrows' contradictory assertions jeopardize the case. He insists he's uninvolved and was unaware of his name in the litigation until recently, sparking claims that he was used to bolster a fictitious narrative. The outcome remains uncertain in this sensational courtroom drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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