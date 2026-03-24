Court Denies Appeal in Mike Lynch's Legacy Legal Battle

The estate of the late British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch faced a legal setback on Tuesday as London's High Court denied permission to appeal a ruling holding him liable to Hewlett Packard Enterprise over its acquisition of Autonomy.

Hewlett Packard seeks to recover losses from its $11.1 billion purchase of Autonomy in 2011. Lynch, alongside Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain, was accused of inflating the company's value before the acquisition, causing HP to write down Autonomy's worth by $8.8 billion within a year.

In 2022, the High Court ruled Lynch and Hussain liable, but HP expects less than the $5 billion initially pursued. Lynch's legal team sought to appeal, which was declined. However, HP welcomed the decision as progress towards resolving the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)