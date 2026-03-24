Left Menu

Court Denies Appeal in Mike Lynch's Legacy Legal Battle

The estate of late British tech mogul Mike Lynch was denied an appeal regarding a ruling tying him to Hewlett Packard's financial losses after acquiring his company, Autonomy. Hewlett Packard maintains Lynch inflated Autonomy's value, resulting in a significant financial write-down after acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:57 IST
Court Denies Appeal in Mike Lynch's Legacy Legal Battle

The estate of the late British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch faced a legal setback on Tuesday as London's High Court denied permission to appeal a ruling holding him liable to Hewlett Packard Enterprise over its acquisition of Autonomy.

Hewlett Packard seeks to recover losses from its $11.1 billion purchase of Autonomy in 2011. Lynch, alongside Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain, was accused of inflating the company's value before the acquisition, causing HP to write down Autonomy's worth by $8.8 billion within a year.

In 2022, the High Court ruled Lynch and Hussain liable, but HP expects less than the $5 billion initially pursued. Lynch's legal team sought to appeal, which was declined. However, HP welcomed the decision as progress towards resolving the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026