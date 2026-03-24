Lebanon's Diplomatic Break with Iran

Lebanon has taken a significant diplomatic step by withdrawing the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador, declaring him persona non grata. This move demands his departure from Lebanon by Sunday, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

The ministry has called this action necessary, citing Tehran's violation of established diplomatic norms and practices between the two nations. The gravity of the situation has led Lebanon to request urgent consultations with its ambassador stationed in Iran.

This diplomatic row marks a notable escalation in tensions between Lebanon and Iran, highlighting the fragility of diplomatic protocols and international relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)