Bank of London Penalized for Integrity Failures
The Bank of London and its parent company, Oplyse Holdings Limited, have been fined £2 million by Britain's banking stability watchdog for deficiencies in integrity. The Prudential Regulation Authority highlighted failures in openness and financial resource maintenance, marking its first integrity-focused enforcement. Bank of London cited management changes.
Britain's banking stability authority has levied a £2 million fine against the Bank of London and its parent company, Oplyse Holdings Limited, citing integrity failures.
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), a part of the Bank of England, announced the penalty after uncovering that the bank misled the agency on its capital status and failed to maintain adequate financial resources. This case marks the first instance of the PRA taking action against a firm for operating without integrity, according to Deputy Governor Sam Woods, who stated that the Bank of London dramatically failed to meet required standards.
A spokesperson from the Bank of London acknowledged the breaches occurred under former management and expressed regret over the identified shortcomings. They emphasized that since a change in ownership, the bank has overhauled its management team, invested in processes and controls, and sought third-party assistance for necessary remediation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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