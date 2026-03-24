CGCA Convenes Eastern Region Review Meeting to Strengthen Audit, Service Delivery in Telecom Sector

In a significant review aimed at strengthening financial governance and service delivery in the telecom sector, the Office of the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA), Department of Telecommunications, convened a two-day Eastern Region Review Meeting at the National Communications Academy–Finance (NCA-F), Ghitorni.

Chaired by Ms. Vandana Gupta, Controller General of Communication Accounts, the meeting brought into focus the region’s expanding operational scale, which includes managing thousands of crores in revenue and serving tens of thousands of pensioners.

Eastern Region: A Critical Financial Backbone of Telecom Governance

The Eastern Region—comprising Kolkata, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal, North East-I and North East-II—has emerged as a key operational hub within the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Key highlights of the region’s scale:

~350 telecom licensees/authorizations under its jurisdiction

₹4,000 crore annual revenue collection, reflecting strong financial oversight

60,000+ pensioners served through the digital SAMPANN platform

These figures underscore the region’s dual role in revenue assurance and citizen-centric service delivery, making it central to India’s telecom financial architecture.

Performance Review Focused on Revenue, Audit and Pension Systems

The two-day meeting saw participation from senior officials, including Principal CCAs/CCAs and officers from all Eastern Region circles. Detailed presentations were made by field units highlighting:

Revenue assessment and monitoring mechanisms

Measures to prevent revenue leakages

Improvements in pension processing and service delivery

Strengthening of internal audit frameworks

Administrative efficiency and compliance

Officials reviewed both achievements and bottlenecks, with a clear emphasis on improving accountability and efficiency across units.

Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN): Driving Connectivity and Accountability

A key highlight of the meeting was an interactive session with Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) Headquarters, reflecting the increasing importance of digital infrastructure financing in India’s telecom expansion.

Discussions centered on:

Implementation challenges in DBN-funded projects

Operational coordination between headquarters and field units

Enhancing transparency and monitoring of fund utilization

DBN, which supports connectivity initiatives in underserved and rural areas, is expected to play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide—making efficient fund management and execution critical.

SAMPANN Platform: Scaling Digital Pension Delivery

The review also highlighted the success of the SAMPANN (System for Accounting and Management of Pension) platform, through which over 60,000 pensioners in the region are being served.

Key improvements noted include:

Faster pension disbursement cycles

Improved grievance redressal mechanisms

Enhanced digital tracking and transparency

However, officials stressed the need for continuous system upgrades and user-centric improvements to handle growing volumes efficiently.

Focus on Best Practices, Audit Compliance and Service Delivery

In her address, Ms. Vandana Gupta emphasized the importance of institutional learning and uniform standards across all circles.

Key directives emerging from the meeting:

Replication of best practices across field units to ensure consistency

Time-bound resolution of audit observations to strengthen compliance

Enhanced real-time revenue monitoring systems

Improved stakeholder and pensioner service delivery mechanisms

The CGCA highlighted that robust internal systems are essential not only for financial discipline but also for maintaining trust among stakeholders.

Strengthening Coordination for Future-Ready Governance

The meeting reinforced the need for greater coordination between field units and central offices, especially in the context of increasing telecom penetration, evolving regulatory frameworks, and expanding digital infrastructure initiatives.

With telecom revenues forming a crucial part of government finances and digital connectivity becoming a national priority, the Eastern Region’s role is set to grow further.

Strategic Takeaways

Eastern Region plays a critical role in telecom revenue and pension management

Strong push towards digital systems like SAMPANN and DBN integration

Increased focus on audit efficiency and leakage prevention

Emphasis on standardization and cross-learning across circles

The review signals a broader shift within the Department of Telecommunications toward data-driven governance, financial transparency, and citizen-centric service delivery, aligned with India’s digital growth ambitions.