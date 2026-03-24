Govt Frees 16 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space, Earns ₹92 Crore from Scrap: 28th ‘Secretariat Reforms’ Report

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has released the 28th edition of its monthly ‘Secretariat Reforms’ report for February 2026, showcasing significant progress in administrative efficiency, digital governance, and workplace optimisation across ministries.

The report highlights a strong push toward clean governance, reduced pendency, and near-complete digitisation of official processes, aligning with the Centre’s vision of responsive and technology-driven public administration.

Massive Clean-Up Drive Frees 16.34 Lakh Sq Ft of Office Space

Under the government’s flagship Swachhata and Pendency Reduction campaign, large-scale clean-up and record management efforts have delivered measurable outcomes:

4,291 sites covered under cleanliness drives nationwide

16.34 lakh sq. ft office space freed, improving workspace efficiency Ministry of Coal alone contributed over 12.98 lakh sq. ft

₹92.62 crore revenue generated from scrap disposal Major contributors: Railways, Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Coal



These efforts not only optimise government infrastructure but also contribute to resource monetisation and sustainability.

Over 5 Lakh Public Grievances Resolved in February

The report highlights a significant reduction in pendency across citizen services:

5,04,420 public grievances and appeals disposed of

1,045 MP references addressed

724 state government references resolved

Additionally, robust record management practices led to:

2,43,247 physical files reviewed

1,28,131 files weeded out, reducing administrative clutter

This reflects a continued focus on timely grievance redressal and efficient file management.

Digital Governance Gains Momentum: Over 93% Files Now Electronic

The government’s push toward paperless administration is nearing full-scale adoption:

93.78% of files created in February 2026 were e-Files

95.30% of receipts processed digitally (e-Receipts)

66 Ministries/Departments achieved over 90% e-File adoption

16 Ministries achieved 100% e-Receipt usage

The Cabinet Secretariat has also reinforced mandatory e-Office implementation, further accelerating digital workflows across departments.

Decision-Making Becomes Faster with Delayering Reforms

A key structural reform—delayering of file movement levels—has significantly improved decision-making speed:

Average transaction levels reduced from 7.19 (2021) to 4.13 (Feb 2026)

This reduction translates into:

Faster approvals

Reduced bureaucratic delays

Improved inter-departmental coordination

In February alone, 8,280 inter-ministerial file movements were recorded, reflecting streamlined processes.

Best Practices: Offices Reimagined for Productivity

The report also highlights innovative workspace transformation initiatives across ministries:

Department of Atomic Energy: Beautification of office walls at Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Mumbai

Department of Commerce: Conversion of unused storage space into functional workspaces at MPEZ Special Economic Zone, Chennai

These examples demonstrate how better-designed work environments can enhance productivity and employee efficiency.

Revenue Mobilisation and Efficiency Gains Continue

The report presents cumulative gains under the Secretariat Reforms programme:

₹4,497.9 crore total revenue generated through various efficiency and disposal measures

Continued focus on asset optimisation and administrative cost reduction

Focus on DoPT and Institutional Reforms

This edition also features an “In Focus” section on the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), highlighting its role in driving:

Administrative capacity building

Policy standardisation

Human resource reforms in governance

Strategic Takeaways

Strong progress toward paperless governance and digital workflows

Significant gains in space optimisation and revenue generation

Faster decision-making through structural reforms

Improved citizen service delivery and grievance resolution

Emphasis on workplace modernisation and best practices

Toward Efficient, Transparent and Citizen-Centric Governance

The February 2026 report reinforces the government’s broader administrative reform agenda—focused on:

Efficiency and accountability

Digital transformation

Transparency in governance

Citizen-first service delivery

As ministries continue to adopt technology and streamline processes, India’s administrative machinery is steadily transitioning toward a modern, agile, and responsive governance model.

For detailed insights, the full report is available here:https://darpg.gov.in/sites/default/files/Secretariat_Reforms_Report_Feb_2026.pdf