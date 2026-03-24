Modi's Strategic Response to the West Asia Crisis: A Team India Approach
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of seven empowered groups to handle the long-term impacts of the West Asia war. Emphasizing a cooperative 'Team India' approach, he highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, while ensuring the stability of essential goods supply chains and energy resources for India.
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- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a strategic initiative to confront the ongoing West Asia crisis, forming seven empowered groups to mitigate its potential long-term impacts. Echoing the collaborative spirit seen during the COVID-19 response, Modi called for a 'Team India' approach among states and the Centre.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Modi emphasized India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy for restoring peace in the region. He assured citizens of efforts to maintain the supply of essential goods, including crude and fertilizers, amid unprecedented challenges posed by the war.
Highlighting the necessity of self-reliance, Modi urged state governments to prevent black marketing and ensure the uninterrupted supply of commodities. He expressed confidence in India's ability to weather the crisis through united efforts, maintaining the country's growth trajectory despite looming uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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