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Tragedy in Kalyanpur: Fatal Septic Tank Incident

A father and son died from inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in Kalyanpur. Jawed, his son Aqib, and his son-in-law Irfan descended into the tank at a Goa Garden complex. Irfan survived after alerting authorities. An investigation is underway to verify safety protocol compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:53 IST
Tragedy in Kalyanpur: Fatal Septic Tank Incident
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  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kalyanpur, where a father and his son lost their lives after allegedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank. This unfortunate event occurred in a residential apartment complex in Goa Garden during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police reports, Jawed, aged 45, his son Aqib, aged 25, and son-in-law Irfan entered the septic tank around midnight. During a subsequent cleaning round around 2 am, Jawed and Aqib were overcome by poisonous fumes. Irfan, feeling dizzy, managed to escape and called the emergency helpline, prompting police and SDRF teams to rush to the scene.

Emergency responders conducted a rescue operation lasting nearly an hour, after which the three men were transported to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. Tragically, doctors declared Jawed and Aqib dead, while Irfan survived. Senior officers inspected the site, and an ongoing investigation aims to determine if safety protocols were breached. Authorities have sent bodies for post-mortem examinations.

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