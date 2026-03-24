Tragedy in Etah: Police Inspector's Sudden Demise Raises Concerns
Inspector Raghvendra Singh tragically passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest while on duty in Etah. Despite immediate medical attention, he was declared dead at Etah Medical College. The police are awaiting the post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death. Colleagues paid their respects posthumously.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
An unexpected tragedy struck the Etah police force as Inspector Raghvendra Singh passed away while on duty.
Officials suspect a cardiac arrest, and despite being rushed to Etah Medical College, the inspector was declared dead upon arrival.
Senior police officials visited the hospital and a post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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