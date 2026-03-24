Left Menu

Tragedy in Etah: Police Inspector's Sudden Demise Raises Concerns

Inspector Raghvendra Singh tragically passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest while on duty in Etah. Despite immediate medical attention, he was declared dead at Etah Medical College. The police are awaiting the post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death. Colleagues paid their respects posthumously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST
Tragedy in Etah: Police Inspector's Sudden Demise Raises Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected tragedy struck the Etah police force as Inspector Raghvendra Singh passed away while on duty.

Officials suspect a cardiac arrest, and despite being rushed to Etah Medical College, the inspector was declared dead upon arrival.

Senior police officials visited the hospital and a post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026