Jammu and Kashmir Police Nab Five Long-Time Absconders

In a major breakthrough, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district apprehended five individuals who had been evading arrest for an extended period. The arrests were related to multiple criminal cases.

The accused, identified as Basharat Hussain, Mohd Iqbal, Ghulam Ahmed, Mohd Sharief, and Mohd Akram, were wanted in connection with cases including violent assembly, rioting, assault, and trespassing, all dating back to between 2012 and 2018.

This operation underscores law enforcement's commitment to enforcing legal order and taking decisive action against fugitives in the region, said police officials. The accused will face legal proceedings in the competent court.

(With inputs from agencies.)