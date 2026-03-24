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Jammu and Kashmir Police Nab Five Long-Time Absconders

In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police have apprehended five individuals who had evaded arrest for years. These arrests are connected to various criminal cases spanning from 2012 to 2018. The operation reinforces police dedication to uphold the law and tackle absconders involved in criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police Nab Five Long-Time Absconders
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district apprehended five individuals who had been evading arrest for an extended period. The arrests were related to multiple criminal cases.

The accused, identified as Basharat Hussain, Mohd Iqbal, Ghulam Ahmed, Mohd Sharief, and Mohd Akram, were wanted in connection with cases including violent assembly, rioting, assault, and trespassing, all dating back to between 2012 and 2018.

This operation underscores law enforcement's commitment to enforcing legal order and taking decisive action against fugitives in the region, said police officials. The accused will face legal proceedings in the competent court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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