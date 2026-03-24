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Scandal Unveiled: Godman Ashok Kharat's Tangled Web of Deceit

Eight FIRs have been lodged against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat following complaints of sexual assault, extortion, and objectionable material distribution. Maharashtra's Chief Minister announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe these claims and potential involvement of government officials. Kharat is in police custody for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:33 IST
Scandal Unveiled: Godman Ashok Kharat's Tangled Web of Deceit
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, eight First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat. The cases include severe allegations ranging from sexual assault and extortion to the distribution of objectionable material.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the legislative assembly, confirmed the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the offences potentially involving government officials. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Fadnavis stated, "We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served."

Kharat has also been accused of exploiting women under the guise of religious piety, with alarming evidence emerging from his associates. The police are currently probing further into these allegations, aiming to dismantle what appears to be an intricate web of deceit and criminal activity involving the so-called godman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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