High Court Rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Plea in Land-for-Jobs Case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, refusing to quash a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR in the 'land-for-jobs' case. Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, contended that the case was unsustainable without prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

However, Justice Ravinder Dudeja ruled that Section 17A, enacted in 2018, was inapplicable to alleged offenses predating its introduction, such as those involving Yadav from 2004 to 2009. The court emphasized that permitting a belated technical challenge would undermine the orderly administration of justice, dismissing Yadav's petition as meritless.

The case, centered on alleged Group D appointments in the Indian Railways in exchange for land gifted to Yadav's associates, will proceed as the trial court earlier framed corruption charges. The Supreme Court has underscored the importance of reinforcing anti-corruption measures, aligning with the High Court's stance to uphold proceedings against Yadav and others involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)