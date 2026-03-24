High Court Upholds CBI's Case Against Lalu Prasad Yadav in Land-for-Jobs Scandal
The Delhi High Court has refused to quash the FIR and chargesheets against Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-jobs case. Yadav argued the absence of required sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but the court dismissed the petition. The case involves controversial railway appointments during Yadav’s tenure.
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In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has rejected a plea by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking to nullify the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the land-for-jobs scandal. This case includes allegations against Yadav and his family regarding corrupt practices during his term as railway minister.
The court, led by Justice Ravinder Dudeja, stated that Yadav's petition lacked merit, thereby dismissing any challenge to the FIR and the related chargesheets. The charges concern the alleged exchange of land for job appointments in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways.
Yadav, along with his family and unnamed officials, faced these allegations dating back to his tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009. The court's decision underscores ongoing judicial scrutiny over this complex case, with further detailed judgments awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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