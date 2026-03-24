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Delhi's Diti Ayog: A New Era in City-Centric Policy Making

The Delhi government plans to establish Diti Ayog, a city-centric think tank aimed at enhancing policy-making. This initiative, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will replace the defunct Dialogue and Development Commission. The focus is on good governance with decentralisation, digitisation, and transparency as key pillars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:08 IST
Delhi's Diti Ayog: A New Era in City-Centric Policy Making
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  • India

The Delhi government's ambitious plan to create Diti Ayog marks a significant shift towards focused city-centric policy-making. Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her budget address, this initiative aims to ensure effective governance rooted in the principles of decentralisation, digitisation, and transparency.

Diti, short for Delhi Institutional Think Tank for Innovation, is expected to foster innovative policy decisions, replacing the disbanded Dialogue and Development Commission. Under the previous AAP administration, the DDC served as the government's advisory body until its dissolution in 2024 by former LG VK Saxena.

Gupta emphasized her commitment to citizen-centric governance, highlighting measures like the unique Bhu-Aadhaar system for properties and the digitisation of land records. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, she envisions good governance as a widespread movement among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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